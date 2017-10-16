Lilian Garcia Comments On Breaking NFL Record At Jets-Patriots Game On Sunday

Sponsored Links



As noted, former longtime WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia was in attendance at the NFL game between the New York Jets and the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, as she performed the national anthem live in the building prior to the start of the game.

Lilian Garcia took to social media after the game to comment on the honor, revealing she has sang the national anthem a record 12-times at New York Jets games. According to Garcia, that is more than any other singer or performer in Jets-history.

"Performing the National Anthem today at [MetLife Stadium] for the [NFL] [New York Jets] game vs [New England Patriots] was SO special for me," wrote an excited Garcia on her official Instagram page on Sunday after her performance. "I'm fortunate to say that I hold the record of singing the anthem the most times at a Jets game with today being my 12th performance."

From there, the former WWE ring announcer went on to describe the atmosphere inside the stadium during her record-setting performance.

"Everyone stood up for our country and our amazing opportunities," said Garcia. "The energy in the stadium was unreal and ran right through me! I'm a proud Army Brat and sooo incredibly proud of our brave men [and] women in the military, that's it's a pleasure to sing this song to say THANK YOU!!"

Featured below is a photo of Lilian Garcia at mid-field singing the national anthem at the Jets-Patriots game this past weekend.