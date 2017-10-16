Titus O'Neil Opens Up About 2016 WWE Suspension: "I Still Don't Understand It"

Sponsored Links



Titus O'Neil recently appeared as a guest on the latest episode of former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia's podcast, Chasing Glory With Lilian Garcia, for an in-depth interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On being a professional and disciplined WWE Superstar: "It's a scripted program. No matter how good or bad of a wrestler I could be, if I'm written a certain way, I can be written a certain way. I don't lose track of the fact that regardless of whether I'm the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, or the Universal Champion, or the Intercontinental Champion, or the Tag Team Champion, regardless of what title I hold in regards to the company and the title, I'm going to remain the professional that I am and I'm going to remain the person that I am. Even if I was the Universal Champion, the way that I act, the things that I do both inside and outside of WWE would not change. It would only put I guess more emphasis on what it is that I've already been doing. So for me, I look at like, okay I have an opportunity to continue to help change hopefully the narrative and the stereotypes that come along with being a wrestler per say, that's what they call us, but we actually really are Superstars. We do so much more than wrestling. We got guys acting, and activists, and advocates, doing so much more than just going out and doing moves in the ring. So for me, I feel like I am a WWE Champion. I'm everything that this company should have in a Superstar, not only from a physical standpoint, but really from a business standpoint."

On learning how to adapt to the wrestling business being the hardest thing he's ever done: "Hardest thing I've ever done. The art of it is the hardest thing, the psychology-things like that, but I've done physical sports all my life. But then also too, the politics of it, I'm not a fan of that part. People ask me all the time, 'Are you in love with the wrestling business?' No I'm not in love with the wrestling business, I'm in love with what the wrestling business does for people. Gives people opportunities to make a living, it gives people opportunities to escape their realities, it gives people opportunities to have heroes and be heroes. I one hundred percent love that aspect of it. Most of the performers on our roster, if you ask them the same question, you're going to get a varying amount of answers because some went through the independents and it's all they ever wanted to do, you got some like myself came off the streets and got into it. I have a very deep passion and love for the profession and for the people that came before me and for the people that are involved in it with me."

On his WWE suspension in 2016: "I still don't understand it. I literally put me my hand out and said, 'Ladies first.' So I don't know what the wrong time is to say, 'Ladies first' or the right time. It's water under the bridge. It happened and I took ownership of it regardless if I was right, wrong, or indifferent, or if the situation could have been handled different. It happened. I served my suspension and its over with. It goes back to the fact that I know who I am and I know what I did and I know why I did it and God has rewarded me tenfold."

Check out the complete episode of "Chasing Glory With Lilian Garcia" featuring the Titus O'Neil interview at PodcastOne.com.