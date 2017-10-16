WWE Hypes Tonight's RAW (Video), Bray Wyatt & Bo Dallas Miss Live Events, Foley

Sponsored Links



- Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, which is the WWE TLC 2017 "go-home" show for this Sunday's pay-per-view in Minneapolis, Minnesota, WWE released the above video via their official YouTube channel. In the video, WWE broadcast team member Cathy Kelley tells fans five things they need to know before watching tonight's RAW.

- Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas were both off of this past weekend's RAW live events. The two real-life brothers were also absent at last week's WWE television tapings. In the case of Bray, the former leader of The Wyatt Family faction hasn't wrestled since losing to Finn Balor in a dark match at the October 2nd episode of RAW.

- WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley met up with former WWE Superstar and member of "The Oddities" and "The Truth Commission" factions, Kurrgan (Robert Maillet), while at the London Comic Con event over the weekend. The former RAW General Manager posted the following photo of the two together at the event via his official Twitter page on Saturday.