WWE Notes: Jinder Mahal Denies Injury, Bray Wyatt Still Not Back, Survivor Series

-- Both Bray Wyatt and his brother Bo Dallas missed all of this weekend's live events, the second straight loop of house shows that they have missed. Wyatt has not been in action in two weeks, though he did appear in a pre-taped segment on last week's Raw dressed up as Sister Abigail. There is still no word on the reason for either's absence.

-- In response to recent reports suggesting that he has a shoulder injury, Jinder Mahal spoke to ESPN and denied those rumors:

I don't have an injury. Those are just rumours. I have large traps and that causes my shoulders to roll forward so when I tape them up, it just pulls my shoulders back and I start to develop my rear shoulders more. My traps are a bit too strong so it puts me out of balance. So it is just to prevent future injuries.

-- Apart from the Jinder Mahal vs. Brock Lesnar non-title match that is scheduled for this year's Survivor Series, WWE is reportedly considering other inter-brand matches for the PPV.