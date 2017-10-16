The Rock Sends Props To Sting, Goldust Paints His Face Pink At Live Event (Photo)

Sponsored Links



- WWE Hall Of Famer Sting posted a video message via his official Twitter page on Sunday asking fans to name their favorite era of his legendary pro wrestling career. Among the fans who sent in responses was WWE legend and Hollywood big-shot Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The Rock named the 1988/89 "Every Man's Nightmare" era his favorite of Sting's career.

What do you guys think? pic.twitter.com/1kg6tF5KIN — Sting (@Sting) October 15, 2017

My fav hands down - 1988/89 Sting. “Every man’s nightmare” https://t.co/kGcBboVW24 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 15, 2017

- To show his support for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Goldust painted his face pink for his match at the WWE live event in Yakima, Washington on Sunday evening. WWE posted the following photo on their official Instagram page, which shows Goldust applying the pink makeup.