Another Faction Calling Out The Shield?, Rollins Talks "Armed Response" Filming

- WWE released the above video via their official YouTube channel on Monday, which features one-half of the reigning RAW World Tag-Team Champions and one of the three members of The Shield, Seth Rollins, talking about his experience filming the WWE Studios movie, "Armed Response." The official description for the video reads: "Seth Rollins recalls what it was like taking his first acting role in WWE Studios 'Armed Response,' available now on Blu-ray, DVD and digital."

- With the momentum picking up as the long-awaited reunion of The Shield is less than a week away, other WWE Superstars and title-holders are starting to take-notice.

WWE U.K. Superstar Trent Seven took to social media on Monday, teasing a showdown pitting The Shield against the British Strong Style -- himself, former WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate and reigning WWE U.K. Champion Pete Dunne.

Check out Trent Seven's tweet below.