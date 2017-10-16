WWE Confirms Title Match For Tonight's TLC "Go-Home" Episode Of RAW

As we reported earlier today, WWE is planning on having a Miz TV segment with special guest Braun Strowman, as well as a tag-team match pitting the team of Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose against Sheamus and Cesaro.

On Monday afternoon, hours before the show goes live on the USA Network, WWE released yet another hype video for tonight's show confirming the fact that the RAW World Tag-Team Championships will be on-the-line when current title-holders Rollins and Ambrose meet former champions Sheamus and Cesaro.

Additionally, as the company has been advertising all week, Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage Match will headline tonight's episode of RAW, which is the "go-home" show for this coming Sunday night's WWE TLC 2017 event, where The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, The Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro in a Handicap Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match headlines the pay-per-view.

Join us here later this evening for live WWE RAW play-by-play results coverage, and again this Sunday for live coverage of the WWE TLC 2017 pay-per-view.




