Kalisto's Title Belt Gets Another Facelift (Video), Cena/Kevin Federline, Adam Cole

- After showing off his new WWE Cruiserweight Championship at the WWE live event in Yakima, Washington on Sunday night via his Instagram page, Kalisto's title belt is once again getting a facelift. Featured above, courtesy of WWE's official Twitter page, is video of Kalisto's WWE Cruiserweight Championship getting custom Lucha side-plates put in prior to tonight's WWE TLC 2017 "go-home" edition of WWE RAW.

- NXT Superstar Adam Cole of The Undisputed Era (along with Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish) is scheduled to appear on Anthony Bourdain's "Parts Unknown" show this coming Sunday on CNN. WWE posted the following promotional tweet about the appearance on the official NXT Twitter page on Monday evening.

- WWE posted the following video on their Twitter feed on Monday, looking back at this day 11 years ago when "Mr. Britney Spears" Kevin Federline was the recipient of an "Attitude Adjustment" courtesy of John Cena on an episode of WWE RAW.