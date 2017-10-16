Billy Corgan Names AJ Styles & Lesnar As Best Wrestlers On Howard Stern Show

Sponsored Links



Former Impact Wrestling President and current National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) owner Billy Corgan was a guest on Monday's episode of The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM Satellite Radio.

While the former Smashing Pumpkins front man was on the show to promote his new album, he did talk about pro wrestling during the interview.

Stern asked Corgan who the best pro wrestler in the world is right now, and Corgan named A.J. Styles. He did mention that if you're the type of fan who likes super-human-sized athletes in wrestling, then Brock Lesnar would probably be considered the best.

Corgan also spoke about buying the NWA promotion this year during his appearance on the Stern program today. As reported earlier this week, Corgan spoke about some of his plans for the NWA during a recent appearance on the Busted Open Radio Show.

"Unless something changes in the near future, we're on a path to start running shows probably in the spring," said Corgan of his immediate plans for the wrestling promotion. "We're gonna originally start with just being a television product, and what I mean by that is we're gonna probably do shows for free on the internet. We haven't worked out the specifics yet, but we will be hopefully a weekly show that anybody can watch anywhere in the world for free behind no paywall."

Corgan continued, explaining that once an audience is built and some momentum for the product is reached, it will be then that they look to start running their own shows and potentially expand the product.

"We'll start signing talent and we'll start running our own shows," said Corgan. "So we want to build up the brand by putting the wrestling first and the product first, and hopefully we'll create a fan base and some momentum, and then if we make deals it'll be based off what we're doing, not what we hope to do."