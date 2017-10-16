Impact Wrestling Taping "One Night Only" PPV On Saturday, Confirmed Matches[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
This coming Saturday night, Impact Wrestling returns to the road as they present their latest "One Night Only" taping in Shawnee, Oklahoma.
In what will be packaged as part of the Imperial Wrestling Revolution show at the Fire Lake Arena this weekend, Impact Wrestling will be taping their next "One Night Only" pay-per-view. The following matches are scheduled for the show.