Impact Wrestling Taping "One Night Only" PPV On Saturday, Confirmed Matches

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 16, 2017 - 8:41pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

This coming Saturday night, Impact Wrestling returns to the road as they present their latest "One Night Only" taping in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

In what will be packaged as part of the Imperial Wrestling Revolution show at the Fire Lake Arena this weekend, Impact Wrestling will be taping their next "One Night Only" pay-per-view. The following matches are scheduled for the show.

IMPACT WRESTLING: ONE NIGHT ONLY (SHAWNEE, OK)

* Eli Drake vs. Montego Seeka [Impact Global Championship]
* Bobby Lashley vs. Alberto El Patron
* Ethan Carter III (EC3) vs. Jack Swagger
* Gail Kim vs. Rebel
* The LAX vs. The Young Gunns
* Trevor Lee & Malice vs. DJ Z & Fuego del Sol




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.