Cena Selling His Lamborghini For $148,000, WWE 2K18 Official Launch, More

- The new WWE 2K18 video game will finally be available in stores nationwide on Tuesday, October 17th for the XBOX ONE, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch game consoles. Seth Rollins is featured on the cover of the video game.

- The Car Buzz website ran an article recently about WWE Superstar John Cena selling his Lamborghini for $148,000 through Lamborghini Palm Beach. For more information, visit CarBuzz.com.

- Daniel Bryan and Big Show are scheduled for an autograph signing and Q&A event for Mattel at the Jacob Javits Center at Play Fair 217 in New York on Sunday, November 5th.

- Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Big Cass and Alexa Bliss are scheduled for an autograph and photo-op booking for Ringside Fest at Caroline's on Broadway in Times Square in New York on Sunday, October 29th.