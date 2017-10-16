Cruiserweight Tag-Team Match Announced For Sunday's WWE TLC 2017 PPV

On Monday night's WWE TLC 2017 "go-home" episode of WWE RAW, a Cruiserweight tag-team match was officially announced for this Sunday's red-brand pay-per-view event in Minnesota.

Now confirmed for Sunday's PPV at the Target Center in Minneapolis is Brian Kendrick & Jack Gallagher vs. Rich Swann & Cedric Alexander in Cruiserweight tag-team action.

With that now known, below is an updated look at the officially advertised lineup -- as it stands right now -- for this Sunday's WWE TLC 2017 PPV.

WWE TLC 2017 PPV LINEUP

3-On-4 Handicap TLC Match
- The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, The Miz, Sheamus & Cesaro

WWE Cruiserweight Championship
- Kalisto (c) vs. Enzo Amore

RAW Women's Championship
- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James

- Asuka vs. Emma

- Brian Kendrick & Jack Gallagher vs. Rich Swann & Cedric Alexander

Join us here this Sunday evening for live WWE TLC 2017 PPV play-by-play results coverage.




