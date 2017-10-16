WWE Announces Match & Big Segment For This Week's SmackDown Live[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
During Monday night's WWE TLC 2017 "go-home" edition of WWE RAW in Portland, Oregon, a big match and segment was announced for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live.
Confirmed for Tuesday night's show is a singles match between Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Additionally, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will be issuing a challenge regarding the WWE Survivor Series 2017 joint-brand pay-per-view event in November.
WWE posted the promotional video embedded above via their official Twitter page on Monday evening for the Roode vs. Ziggler and Mahal - Survivor Series challenge announcements.
Join us here on Tuesday evening for WWE SmackDown Live play-by-play results coverage.