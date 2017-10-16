WWE Announces Match & Big Segment For This Week's SmackDown Live

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 16, 2017 - 9:20pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

During Monday night's WWE TLC 2017 "go-home" edition of WWE RAW in Portland, Oregon, a big match and segment was announced for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live.

Confirmed for Tuesday night's show is a singles match between Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Additionally, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will be issuing a challenge regarding the WWE Survivor Series 2017 joint-brand pay-per-view event in November.

WWE posted the promotional video embedded above via their official Twitter page on Monday evening for the Roode vs. Ziggler and Mahal - Survivor Series challenge announcements.

Join us here on Tuesday evening for WWE SmackDown Live play-by-play results coverage.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.