WWE Hypes Adam Cole On CNN's "Parts Unknown" With Anthony Bourdain On Sat.

As we reported earlier today, The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole is scheduled to appear on CNN later this week.
The NXT Superstar will be a guest on Anthony Bourdain's show, "Parts Unknown," this coming Sunday.
WWE.com posted the following article on Monday to promote Adam Cole's appearance on CNN this coming weekend.
Adam Cole to be featured on "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown"
When you hear the phrase "parts unknown" in sports-entertainment circles, your mind might immediately go to the mysterious hometown of such legendary Superstars as Papa Shango and The Missing Link.
This Sunday, however, you can add NXT's Adam Cole to the list, as The Undisputed ERA frontman will appear on the Anthony Bourdain travel show of the same name.
Along with his girlfriend, independent wrestler Britt Baker, Cole will be featured on a new episode of CNN's "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" this weekend. The show, which spotlights destinations around the world, examines the culture of Pittsburgh in the upcoming episode.
As part of his trip to the Steel City, Bourdain took in a local independent wrestling show and interviewed Cole and Baker about their lives as freelance grapplers. The episode was filmed before Cole joined NXT in August and took the brand by storm alongside his Undisputed ERA teammates, Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly.
Visit ExplorePartsUnknown.com for details on how you can see this week's episode.
