Spoilers* WWE Main Event Taping Results From Portland, Oregon (10/16)

Prior to the WWE TLC 2017 pay-per-view "go-home" episode of WWE RAW on Monday evening, WWE taped their usual pair of pre-show matches for this week's edition of WWE Main Event.

Featured below are quick-match spoiler results of the two matches taped for this week's episode of WWE Main Event, which will be available via the WWE Network.

WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS (Portland, Oregon - 10/16)

* Rhyno def. Dash Wilder in the first of two matches taped for the show. The ECW Original picked up the win over Wilder in his usual weekly WWE Main Event appearance.

* Mustafa Ali def. Drew Gulak in the second of the pair of bouts filmed for Main Event this week. The crowd seemed a little more alive during the Rhyno-Wilder match, although this one was good for what it was. In the end, Ali secured the victory.

From there, the event switched to the live taping of WWE RAW inside the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for the WWE TLC 2017 pay-per-view "go-home" edition of the show. For complete WWE RAW results for this week, click here.




