Three More Matches Added to TLC PPV; Updated Card

-- Here is the updated card for the TLC PPV which takes place this Sunday October 22, live from Minneapolis, MN: Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match

Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins vs. The Miz, Braun Strowman, Kane, Cesaro & Sheamus WWE Raw Women's Title Match

Alexa Blis vs. Mickie James WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore Finn Balor (as The Demon) vs. Bray Wyatt (as Sister Abigail) Asuka vs. Emma Cedric Alexander & Rich Swann vs. Brian Kendrick & Jack Gallagher Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox (Kick-off Show Match)





