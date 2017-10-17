Three More Matches Added to TLC PPV; Updated Card[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
-- Here is the updated card for the TLC PPV which takes place this Sunday October 22, live from Minneapolis, MN:
Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins vs. The Miz, Braun Strowman, Kane, Cesaro & Sheamus
WWE Raw Women's Title Match
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Finn Balor (as The Demon) vs. Bray Wyatt (as Sister Abigail)
Asuka vs. Emma
Cedric Alexander & Rich Swann vs. Brian Kendrick & Jack Gallagher
Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox (Kick-off Show Match)