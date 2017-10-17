Three More Matches Added to TLC PPV; Updated Card

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on October 17, 2017 - 5:38am
-- Here is the updated card for the TLC PPV which takes place this Sunday October 22, live from Minneapolis, MN:

    Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match
    Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins vs. The Miz, Braun Strowman, Kane, Cesaro & Sheamus

    WWE Raw Women's Title Match
    Alexa Blis vs. Mickie James

    WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
    Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore

    Finn Balor (as The Demon) vs. Bray Wyatt (as Sister Abigail)

    Asuka vs. Emma

    Cedric Alexander & Rich Swann vs. Brian Kendrick & Jack Gallagher

    Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox (Kick-off Show Match)




