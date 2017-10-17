WWE Smackdown Preview: Sami Zayn Interview, Jinder Mahal Announcement, more

Sponsored Links



-- Tonight's Smackdown Live preview:

Sami Zayn to kick off SmackDown LIVE

Sami Zayn left the WWE Universe in utter shock last week, first pulling Kevin Owens out of the way of Shane McMahon’s leap off the top of Hell in a Cell, then showing no remorse for his actions and embracing his once-estranged best friend on the blue brand. Zayn’s sudden change of heart has left WWE fans with even more questions, and WWE.com has learned that Sami will address the WWE Universe at the start of SmackDown LIVE

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal to make Survivor Series announcement

After defeating Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his WWE Championship at WWE Hell in a Cell, Jinder Mahal returned to his homeland of India as a conquering hero to promote WWE’s December tour there. Now back on SmackDown LIVE, The Modern Day Maharaja is planning to reveal some big news for his plans at Survivor Series on Sunday, Nov. 19. What does the WWE Champion have in store for the 30th anniversary of WWE’s Thanksgiving time tradition?

Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler meet in WWE Hell in a Cell rematch tonight on SmackDown LIVE

The heated rivalry between Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler will reach a boiling point when the brash Superstars clash in a rematch from WWE Hell in a Cell tonight on SmackDown LIVE. Last Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE, Roode called Ziggler out for a fight. The Showoff appeared ready to give The Glorious One what he wanted, but backed out, saying their rematch wouldn’t go down that night. There won’t be any backing out in this WWE Hell in a Cell rematch, though. Who will be victorious: Bobby Roode or Dolph Ziggler?

United States Champion Baron Corbin to be in action

Baron Corbin cemented his place as the United States Champion last Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE with a huge victory over AJ Styles in his first title defense, and immediately after the bout, The Lone Wolf took glee in rubbing his win in the face of the WWE Universe, promising to “buy a boat and float down a river of tears” from fans. Corbin will be out to set sail on SmackDown LIVE, as he will once again be in action. Will The Lone Wolf’s journey to antagonize the WWE Universe continue?

Breezango break open their next case in “Pulp Fashion”

When one case closes, another opens, which was, quite literally, the case for The Fashion Police. A mysterious briefcase that gave off a golden glow was left at their precinct’s doorstep, leading to the start of a new investigation. What will this new case have in store for Breezango?