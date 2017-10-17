AJ Styles Wants Nakamura Or Roode At WrestleMania, Reveals Favorite WWE Match

Sponsored Links



AJ Styles recently spoke with the folks at Planeta Wrestling for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On his belief that being a champion in WWE doesn't necessarily make you a top guy: "I think that a championship definitely says something about you, it definitely says you're the guy that puts butts in the seats. The WWE Champion does that for SmackDown, he's our guy that puts butts in the seats, that's why people come to see it. Do you necessarily have to be a top guy to have the championship? You don't have to be. Once you've got the respect of the fans for everything you've done, you can be that top guy. But I personally enjoy being a champion."

On one match that is near the top of his list of favorites thus far in his WWE career: "I've had a lot of great matches already and I don't know that I can pick just one, I don't know if that's a question for me. Now I did enjoy the WrestleMania match, because it's always bigger than anything else, with Shane McMahon and I'm very proud of that match. That's one that's at the top of my list, but there are many others like with Roman Reigns and John Cena as well, so it's hard to pick just one."

On hoping for a WrestleMania showdown against either Shinsuke Nakamura or Bobby Roode: "Will it happen? I'm not sure. I think there's a lot of matches that people want to see and Shinsuke [vs.] AJ Styles is definitely one of them, also with Bobby Roode. There's very few people on the SmackDown roster I've yet to have a one-on-one match with, and I think that would be very special to have any one of those guys at WrestleMania."

