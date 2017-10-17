Chris Jericho Talks At Length About Neville Parting Ways With WWE

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar Chris Jericho recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On rumors of Neville leaving WWE to pursue success on the independent scene and why his wrestling style reminds him of Chris Benoit: "It doesn't surprise me because I think a guy like Neville, whenever I worked with him we had great matches. He reminds me a lot, actually, of working with Chris Benoit in that he's very hard-hitting, he's very solid, very graceful and not stiff in the least, just a really innovative, smart worker. I think he wasn't really getting his shot in the WWE, and the cruiserweight thing is fine but let's be honest, it is what it is. I think there's a lot higher potential for a guy like Neville in the ring and also the character."

On his belief that Neville will have success similar to guys like Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks outside of WWE: "If he left you know that he's gonna be one of those guys like Cody Rhodes, guys like the Young Bucks and Will Ospreay and Marty Scurll that are making a choice not to be in WWE and proving that it's not the be-all, end-all if you're not there. Look at Tommy (Dreamer) with House Of Hardcore, very successful outside of the reigns of the WWE."

On parting ways with WWE being a big step to take and if it will work out for him: "It's a big step, it's like walking off the side of a building and being told that there's a net at the bottom, but you can't see it. So you don't know for sure if he's making the right decision as of right now. But talent-wise, character-wise and intelligence-wise, he's got all three of those things. So he's not making this decision lightly, and I think wherever he ends up he'll be probably a bigger star than he was before just by getting a bigger opportunity."

Check out the complete Ring Rust Radio interview with Chris Jericho at SoundCloud.com.