Update on Bo Dallas' Absence; Neville's Status with WWE

October 17, 2017
-- The word on Bo Dallas continues to be that he is suffering from some sort of "illness", however, he has missed the last two Raw shows which is raising questions on what the situation exactly is. To further complicate matters, Dallas' brother Bray Wyatt has also not been on TV in two weeks leading to speculation that their absences are related.

-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, there is nothing new to report on the Neville situation. He definitely appears to be gone from WWE and the two sides will have negotiating to do in regards to whether he will be given his release and if so, the terms of those release.




