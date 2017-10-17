WWE Live Event Results (10/16/17) - Abbotsford, BC

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on October 17, 2017 - 4:17pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

Thanks to rajah.com reader "The Big Guy" Matty Dutton for sending this in:

- Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler

Roode was over and Ziggler got decent heat here. Ziggler's theme song stopped
with a record scratch, with him entering with no music or lights. Roode
kicked out of a Zig-Zag and reversed another Zig-Zag attempt into the
Glorious DDT for the win.

- Sami Zayn defeated Mike Kanellis

Zayn cut a heel promo before the match. He said that he was disappointed the
fans were cheering for Kanellis over him (even though they weren't) and said
that he did the right thing at Hell in a Cell.

A really short match followed. Kanellis got some offense in, but Zayn won
with the Helluva Kick. Zayn was still using his ska theme.

- Aiden English defeated Sin Cara

English came out mocking the Canadian national anthem for cheap heat. They
had a pretty boring match that English won.

- Breezango defeated The Hype Bros and The Colons

Breezango received a decent pop and Zack Ryder was very over. The Colons
didn't come out to any reaction, and it didn't seem like people remembered
who they were.

These teams had a comedy match that went long, with it not getting much of a
reaction. Fandango eventually pinned Primo with a Falcon Arrow.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya defeated Carmella (w/ James Ellsworth)
and Charlotte Flair to retain her title

This was a pretty good match. Natalya got a good reaction, which she always
gets in Canada. She and Carmella teamed up to beat down Charlotte, but they
eventually turned on each other. Charlotte took over from there and put
Carmella in the Figure Eight until Natalya broke it up and pinned Carmella.

- United States Champion Baron Corbin defeated Tye Dillinger, AJ Styles, and
Rusev to retain his title

They had the best match of the night. Styles was super over and all four guys
worked really hard. Dillinger was focused on for much of the match, then the
finish came when Corbin cleared the ring of Styles and caught Dillinger with
the End of Days.

- WWE Champion Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his title

Surprisingly, a lot of people seemed to leave after the US title match. Mahal
was over here and wasn't with The Singh Brothers. He did a promo in Punjabi
before the match, then Nakamura got a good reaction for his entrance. The
crowd was doing dueling chants for Mahal as the match went on.

Mahal smashed Nakamura's head on the turnbuckle and then hit the Khallas to
retain. Mahal attacked Nakamura after the bell, but Nakamura got his heat
back by hitting him with the Kinshasa.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.