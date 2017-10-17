WWE Live Event Results (10/16/17) - Abbotsford, BC[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
Thanks to rajah.com reader "The Big Guy" Matty Dutton for sending this in:
- Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler
Roode was over and Ziggler got decent heat here. Ziggler's theme song stopped
- Sami Zayn defeated Mike Kanellis
Zayn cut a heel promo before the match. He said that he was disappointed the
A really short match followed. Kanellis got some offense in, but Zayn won
- Aiden English defeated Sin Cara
English came out mocking the Canadian national anthem for cheap heat. They
- Breezango defeated The Hype Bros and The Colons
Breezango received a decent pop and Zack Ryder was very over. The Colons
These teams had a comedy match that went long, with it not getting much of a
- SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya defeated Carmella (w/ James Ellsworth)
This was a pretty good match. Natalya got a good reaction, which she always
- United States Champion Baron Corbin defeated Tye Dillinger, AJ Styles, and
They had the best match of the night. Styles was super over and all four guys
- WWE Champion Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his title
Surprisingly, a lot of people seemed to leave after the US title match. Mahal
Mahal smashed Nakamura's head on the turnbuckle and then hit the Khallas to