WWE Live Event Results (10/16/17) - Abbotsford, BC

Thanks to rajah.com reader "The Big Guy" Matty Dutton for sending this in:

- Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler

Roode was over and Ziggler got decent heat here. Ziggler's theme song stopped

with a record scratch, with him entering with no music or lights. Roode

kicked out of a Zig-Zag and reversed another Zig-Zag attempt into the

Glorious DDT for the win.

- Sami Zayn defeated Mike Kanellis

Zayn cut a heel promo before the match. He said that he was disappointed the

fans were cheering for Kanellis over him (even though they weren't) and said

that he did the right thing at Hell in a Cell.

A really short match followed. Kanellis got some offense in, but Zayn won

with the Helluva Kick. Zayn was still using his ska theme.

- Aiden English defeated Sin Cara

English came out mocking the Canadian national anthem for cheap heat. They

had a pretty boring match that English won.

- Breezango defeated The Hype Bros and The Colons

Breezango received a decent pop and Zack Ryder was very over. The Colons

didn't come out to any reaction, and it didn't seem like people remembered

who they were.

These teams had a comedy match that went long, with it not getting much of a

reaction. Fandango eventually pinned Primo with a Falcon Arrow.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya defeated Carmella (w/ James Ellsworth)

and Charlotte Flair to retain her title

This was a pretty good match. Natalya got a good reaction, which she always

gets in Canada. She and Carmella teamed up to beat down Charlotte, but they

eventually turned on each other. Charlotte took over from there and put

Carmella in the Figure Eight until Natalya broke it up and pinned Carmella.

- United States Champion Baron Corbin defeated Tye Dillinger, AJ Styles, and

Rusev to retain his title

They had the best match of the night. Styles was super over and all four guys

worked really hard. Dillinger was focused on for much of the match, then the

finish came when Corbin cleared the ring of Styles and caught Dillinger with

the End of Days.

- WWE Champion Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his title

Surprisingly, a lot of people seemed to leave after the US title match. Mahal

was over here and wasn't with The Singh Brothers. He did a promo in Punjabi

before the match, then Nakamura got a good reaction for his entrance. The

crowd was doing dueling chants for Mahal as the match went on.

Mahal smashed Nakamura's head on the turnbuckle and then hit the Khallas to

retain. Mahal attacked Nakamura after the bell, but Nakamura got his heat

back by hitting him with the Kinshasa.