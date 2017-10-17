WWE Raw Posts Lowest Viewership in Four Months

-- Last night's Raw viewership dipped to 2.68 million people, down from last week's 2.86 million. Competition was stiff with both a Monday Night Football game (8.38 million) and the MLB playoffs (5.11 million).

-- On the night, Raw still finished third on the night among cable shows behind football and baseball. On the network side, Dancing with the Stars did 9.6 million viewers and The Big Bang Theory did 13.0 million.

-- Hours for Raw were:

One - 2.731 million
Two - 2.728 million
Three - 2.606 million

-- With Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowmn in a steel cage match main eventing Raw, the third hour held onto viewers way better than in weeks past.




