Sami Callihan On Sister Abigail Angle, Wyatt/Transgender Rumors & More

Sami Callihan recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling INC Podcast for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On the Sister Abigail angle: "When I first saw the sister Abigail stuff, everyone thought it was going to be a girl that they were bringing up to the roster or someone that they were bringing back. But I actually really like what they're doing.

"Some people may not understand it but I'm a horror aficionado so I knew exactly what they were trying to do. They're trying to do the same thing that they did with the movie The Skeleton Key or the same movie they did with Insidious where this person, Bray Wyatt, is a vessel for another character, this other person - this maybe witch character - this person that's not good that's possessing his body."

On those who say WWE is trying to make Wyatt a transgender or something similar to the original Goldust character: "That's just how one-sided people's minds are. They're not trying to do that at all. They're legit trying to do something that's been done in the horror genre for years upon years upon years upon years. And I'm really interested to see where it goes because he'd be something that's really, really cool. He's amazing, he can make anything work. So I'm super interested to see what he does with this new character."

Check out the complete episode of the Wrestling INC Podcast featuring the Sami Callihan interview at WrestlingInc.com.