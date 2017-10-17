Jinder Mahal On 3MB Reuniting To Face The Shield, Breaking CM Punk's Record

Sponsored Links



WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke with the folks at Sportskeeda for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On his dream opponent for WrestleMania 34: "Brock Lesnar -- that would be amazing. Or someone like John Cena. Even John Cena's such a big, big star here in India it would be a blockbuster match. Especially if I beat someone like John Cena, I would really establish my own legacy, which is my number 1 goal."

On if he'd be interested in reuniting with 3MB to face The Shield: "[Laughs loudly] You know what? Someday, definitely. Not right now. I'm doing my own thing; Drew's doing his own thing, as the NXT Champion, and I'm waiting for Heath Slater to beat Brock Lesnar and become the Universal Champion.

"But he's great. He won the Tag Team Championship along with Rhyno. He's got kids.(laughter). Who would have thought? 3MB was very underrated. But we dedicated ourselves, we reinvented ourselves, we motivated ourselves. You might see The Shield vs. 3MB someday."

On if he thinks he has what it takes to break CM Punk's 434-day reign as champion: "Absolutely think I can. Why not? I believe I haven't even entered my prime yet. So, I'm 31 years old, I'm already WWE Champion for 140 something days at the moment. I've a lengthy title run ahead of me and many more title runs yet to come."

