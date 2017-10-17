Jericho On Jimmy Jacobs Creating The List Idea, Incident That Led To WWE Release

Sponsored Links



While out promoting his Fozzy tour, Chris Jericho spoke with the folks at Metal Injunction and touched on the incident that led to Jimmy Jacobs getting released from WWE and more. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On the incident that led to Jimmy Jacobs, the guy who came up with the idea for "The List," getting released from WWE: "Jimmy's good and if I was there I would've tried to help him out, but it's not the smartest of moves. If I work at McDonalds and post a picture of me hanging out with guys from Wendy's and hashtag 'Wendy's is great,' McDonalds might not be too happy about it.

"I think Jimmy's a smart guy and maybe wouldn't surprise me if he knew something was going to happen. Maybe he was getting sick of it, I don't know. I just know as soon as I saw that picture, I was just like 'ooof,' with the hashtag '#BCInvasion,' you can't do that man. I mean, you can't. Was it a fireable offense? Well, it's not my decision, obviously Vince thought it was, which tells me there was probably some other stuff going on and that was the final straw."

On Jacobs helping to come up with all of Jericho's stuff, including "The List" storyline, during his latest WWE stint: "And I will say this, last year, 2016, Jimmy Jacobs was my co-writer on all of it. All of it! And the weeks he wasn't there I was like 'Ah f--k, I don't like this, I want Jimmy.' So he's very talented, and he really got me. I worked with him a few times and I went to [head writer] Dave Kapoor, 'I want Scoville, which is his real name, Chris Scoville, on every Jericho promo. No one else.' Because that's how much I trusted his talent, his instincts."

