Report: Nia Jax Granted Leave Of Absence From WWE

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 17, 2017 - 8:35pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

It looks like another WWE Superstar has walked out of the company.

Following last week's edition of WWE RAW, where Neville reportedly walked out and parted ways with WWE after being asked to lose to Enzo Amore, among other reasons, it is being reported that WWE Superstar and Total Divas cast member Nia Jax walked out during last night's episode of RAW.

The same source that originally broke the Neville story, an account called @WrestleVotes on Twitter, is reporting that Nia Jax was upset backstage at RAW on Monday night and also apparently walked out during the show.

Soon after the account tweeted the Nia Jax rumor today (see tweet below), Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com provided the following update:

Our sources were unable to confirm if she left the show angrily … however, we’re told Jax HAS been granted a leave of absence for personal reasons by management. It’s unclear how long she’ll be gone or what spawned her decision.

We’re told filming for Total Divas is complete, so this likely won’t affect her role on the show.

We will post an update as soon as additional information regarding the Nia Jax / WWE situation, as well as her status with the company, becomes available.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.