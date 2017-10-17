Report: Nia Jax Granted Leave Of Absence From WWE

Sponsored Links



It looks like another WWE Superstar has walked out of the company.

Following last week's edition of WWE RAW, where Neville reportedly walked out and parted ways with WWE after being asked to lose to Enzo Amore, among other reasons, it is being reported that WWE Superstar and Total Divas cast member Nia Jax walked out during last night's episode of RAW.

The same source that originally broke the Neville story, an account called @WrestleVotes on Twitter, is reporting that Nia Jax was upset backstage at RAW on Monday night and also apparently walked out during the show.

Soon after the account tweeted the Nia Jax rumor today (see tweet below), Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com provided the following update:

Our sources were unable to confirm if she left the show angrily … however, we’re told Jax HAS been granted a leave of absence for personal reasons by management. It’s unclear how long she’ll be gone or what spawned her decision. We’re told filming for Total Divas is complete, so this likely won’t affect her role on the show.

We will post an update as soon as additional information regarding the Nia Jax / WWE situation, as well as her status with the company, becomes available.