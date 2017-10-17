Big Show On Comeback Trail Following Surgery (Video), Total Bellas Preview Clips[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
- Featured above and below are preview videos for this week's episode of Total Bellas on E!, which come courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel.
- As noted, Big Show has been back in the gym recently after undergoing successful hip surgery last month. Featured below, courtesy of Big Show's official Twitter page, is a video released by the WWE veteran that documents his comeback.