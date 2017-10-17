Big Show On Comeback Trail Following Surgery (Video), Total Bellas Preview Clips

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 17, 2017 - 8:48pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- Featured above and below are preview videos for this week's episode of Total Bellas on E!, which come courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel.

- As noted, Big Show has been back in the gym recently after undergoing successful hip surgery last month. Featured below, courtesy of Big Show's official Twitter page, is a video released by the WWE veteran that documents his comeback.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.