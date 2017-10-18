Jinder Mahal Challenges Brock Lesnar To Match At WWE Survivor Series PPV

Sponsored Links



As advertised, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal issued his challenge for an opponent at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view during Tuesday night's episode of WWE SmackDown Live.

"The Modern Day Maharaja" spoke about being received as a hero while in India over the weekend doing promotional work ahead of WWE's tour of the country in December, but not getting the same respect in the United States.

From there, Mahal would go on to challenge WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar to a match at the joint-brand pay-per-view on November 19th in Houston, Texas, only to be interrupted by AJ Styles, who boasted about the fact that Mahal has never defeated him.

While the rest of the action focused on Mahal-Styles, it appears that the seed has been planted and the early hype for a Mahal-Lesnar showdown at next month's PPV has begun. It's worth noting that Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that while Mahal-Lesnar is on the books for Survivor Series, the current plan is for neither the WWE Championship or the WWE Universal Championship to be on-the-line in the match.

