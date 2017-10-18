Jinder Mahal Challenges Brock Lesnar To Match At WWE Survivor Series PPV

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 18, 2017 - 7:40am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

As advertised, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal issued his challenge for an opponent at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view during Tuesday night's episode of WWE SmackDown Live.

"The Modern Day Maharaja" spoke about being received as a hero while in India over the weekend doing promotional work ahead of WWE's tour of the country in December, but not getting the same respect in the United States.

From there, Mahal would go on to challenge WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar to a match at the joint-brand pay-per-view on November 19th in Houston, Texas, only to be interrupted by AJ Styles, who boasted about the fact that Mahal has never defeated him.

While the rest of the action focused on Mahal-Styles, it appears that the seed has been planted and the early hype for a Mahal-Lesnar showdown at next month's PPV has begun. It's worth noting that Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that while Mahal-Lesnar is on the books for Survivor Series, the current plan is for neither the WWE Championship or the WWE Universal Championship to be on-the-line in the match.

Join us here on 11/19 for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.