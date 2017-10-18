WWE TLC 2017 PPV Lineup: New Segment Announced For Kickoff Show

Sponsored Links



Following Tuesday night's WWE television tapings, another segment has been announced for this coming Sunday's WWE TLC 2017 pay-per-view in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

It was announced last night that Drew Gulak will be hosting a special championship edition of his PowerPoint Presentations that have been seen on 205 Live throughout the summer.

The Gulak segment will air as part of the Kickoff Show pre-show on the WWE Network, which leads directly into the pay-per-view broadcast.

Featured below is an updated look at the lineup for this Sunday's WWE TLC 2017 pay-per-view:

WWE TLC 2017 PPV LINEUP 5-On-3 Handicap TLC Match

- The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Kane, The Miz, Sheamus & Cesaro WWE Cruiserweight Championship

- Kalisto (c) vs. Enzo Amore RAW Women's Championship

- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James - "The Demon" Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt as Sister Abigail - Asuka vs. Emma - Brian Kendrick & Jack Gallagher vs. Rich Swann & Cedric Alexander Kickoff Show

- Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox Kickoff Show

- Drew Gulak's Championship Edition Of PowerPoint Presentation

