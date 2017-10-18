WWE TLC 2017 PPV Lineup: New Segment Announced For Kickoff Show

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 18, 2017 - 7:51am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

Following Tuesday night's WWE television tapings, another segment has been announced for this coming Sunday's WWE TLC 2017 pay-per-view in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

It was announced last night that Drew Gulak will be hosting a special championship edition of his PowerPoint Presentations that have been seen on 205 Live throughout the summer.

The Gulak segment will air as part of the Kickoff Show pre-show on the WWE Network, which leads directly into the pay-per-view broadcast.

Featured below is an updated look at the lineup for this Sunday's WWE TLC 2017 pay-per-view:

WWE TLC 2017 PPV LINEUP

5-On-3 Handicap TLC Match
- The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Kane, The Miz, Sheamus & Cesaro

WWE Cruiserweight Championship
- Kalisto (c) vs. Enzo Amore

RAW Women's Championship
- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James

- "The Demon" Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt as Sister Abigail

- Asuka vs. Emma

- Brian Kendrick & Jack Gallagher vs. Rich Swann & Cedric Alexander

Kickoff Show
- Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox

Kickoff Show
- Drew Gulak's Championship Edition Of PowerPoint Presentation

Join us here this Sunday for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE TLC 2017 PPV.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.