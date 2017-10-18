WWE TLC 2017 PPV Lineup: New Segment Announced For Kickoff Show[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
Following Tuesday night's WWE television tapings, another segment has been announced for this coming Sunday's WWE TLC 2017 pay-per-view in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
It was announced last night that Drew Gulak will be hosting a special championship edition of his PowerPoint Presentations that have been seen on 205 Live throughout the summer.
The Gulak segment will air as part of the Kickoff Show pre-show on the WWE Network, which leads directly into the pay-per-view broadcast.
Featured below is an updated look at the lineup for this Sunday's WWE TLC 2017 pay-per-view:
Join us here this Sunday for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE TLC 2017 PPV.