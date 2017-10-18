Emma Tells Asuka "This Isn't NXT, It's WWE!," Bludgeon Brothers, Styles/Mahal

Sponsored Links



- As noted, WWE has repackaged Luke Harper and Erick Rowan as "The Bludgeon Brothers," with vignettes premiering last week on SmackDown Live to begin the promotion for their debut. On Tuesday night's SmackDown Live, the second vignette aired, which you can check out above.

- AJ Styles and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal went one-on-one in a non-televised dark match at Tuesday night's SmackDown Live / 205 Live taping. In what was a non-title match, Styles managed to pick up the victory after blasting Mahal with "The Phenomenal Forearm" for the pin.

- Featured below, via WWE's official Twitter page, is a new WWE.com exclusive interview with Emma. In the interview, Emma said, "You know who doesn't need luck? Me! Asuka needs to realize that this isn't NXT, it's WWE!" Emma predicted the upset of the century when she faces former undefeated NXT Women's Champion Asuka at this Sunday's WWE TLC 2017 pay-per-view.