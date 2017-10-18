Brock Lesnar Returns To RAW Next Week To Respond To Jinder Mahal's Challenge

Sponsored Links



As noted, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal issued his challenge for next month's WWE Survivor Series at Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown Live, calling out WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

As we reported earlier today, it is believed that Mahal-Lesnar is, in fact, scheduled for the next WWE joint-brand pay-per-view event, however it is expected to be a non-title match. This would mean neither the WWE Championship (the SmackDown Live "World Title") or the WWE Universal Championship (the RAW "World Title") will not be defended on one of the biggest shows of the year.

Following Mahal's call-out of Lesnar on Tuesday night, WWE took to social media to advertise the return of "The Beast Incarnate" for next Monday night's episode of WWE RAW. Lesnar will be appearing on the show to respond to the challenge issued by Mahal.

Additionally, WWE.com posted the following article about Lesnar responding to Mahal's challenge on Monday's RAW: