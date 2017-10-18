Bret Hart Explains Why He Couldn't Be A WWE Writer, Possibly Working With NXT

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart appeared as a guest on The Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast for an in-depth interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On once going to Vince McMahon and Paul "Triple H" Levesque about becoming a WWE writer and why it didn't work out: "I hesitated on that for a long time; it was about four years ago I went up to them and threw the ball at them, made that pitch that I would give them ideas and help with the writing of the shows, creation of the matches and how storylines would go and so forth. I think I would be really good for them, but I sort of made the offer, but the way it was thrown back at me was about the schedule; I was letting them know that I didn't want to be on the road everyday but that I could fly in for TV, and I think I left with letting them know that I can fly in for TV and never heard from them. Vince [McMahon] and Triple H thanked me for the offer and we left it at that."

On being willing to move to Florida to work with the NXT brand and developmental talent at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando: "It could be figured, and worked out. It's not impossible. I can go anywhere. Sometimes a change of scenery might be fun, but I'm also very happy where I am at. I have a beautiful house, and life, but you know, working on Monday Night Raw might sound good for me, but realistically maybe they need more; they look at their agents: Mike Rotunda, Arn Anderson, whoever they are, they're on the road all the time with all that consistency and commitment, and I don't really have that which is why I most likely haven't gotten a call. I want to be a helper but don't want to give my life away for it."

On WWE giving away matches scheduled for upcoming pay-per-views on free television leading up to the show: "I liked the way it worked before where they kept you away from each other until you had the match. Now, I notice on RAW they are wrestling the same match that they would have on the pay-per-view, so now it's no wonder that their tickets for SummerSlam weren't going so briskly as they would have liked because people have already seen it."

Check out the complete Bret Hart interview from The Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast at YouTube.com.