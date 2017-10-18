NXT TV Preview (10/18): SAnitY vs. Undisputed ERA In Six-Man Action

WWE returns on the WWE Network this evening with the latest episode of NXT TV from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.
WWE.com posted the following preview for tonight's show:
NXT preview, Oct. 18, 2017: Six-man mayhem between SAnitY and Undisputed ERA
SAnitY and The Undisputed ERA face off tonight in a Six-Man Tag Team Match in a battle of two of NXT’s most destructive forces. Plus, Ember Moon, Ruby Riot and Sonya Deville compete in an NXT Women’s Title Qualifying Match, NXT Champion Drew McIntyre assesses the lay of the land in the black-and-yellow brand, and much more.
NXT Preview: Quick Hits
* SAnitY, Undisputed ERA ready for massive six-man tag
* Triple Threat Match to determine the next NXT Women’s Title contender
* Drew McIntyre sounds off on the state of the NXT Championship
* Will Raul Mendoza be the first to deal Aleister Black a loss?
* NXT’s Knockout Artist faces upset artist Cezar Bononi
