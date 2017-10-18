WWE Announces Big Return & Match For Next Week's SmackDown Live

Sponsored Links



During this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Live a match and a big return was announced for next week's show.

At next Tuesday's episode, which takes place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Shane McMahon will return to WWE television for the first time since his match against Kevin Owens at the WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view earlier this month.

Shane was kept off of television to sell the "injuries" he suffered in the HIAC match with Owens, which actually led to some media outlets picking up WWE's updates on his "condition" as legitimate news.

In addition to the return of Shane McMahon, next week's edition of SmackDown Live will also feature a singles match, with AJ Styles going up against Sunil Singh. The match was announced last night after WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, who Styles attacked early in the show, volunteered Singh to be his opponent for next Tuesday night's show.