Jim Cornette Reveals Why WWE Never Wanted To Utilize War Games Matches

Sponsored Links



Legendary wrestling manager/promoter Jim Cornette recently appeared as a guest on WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler's podcast, Dinner With The King for an in-depth interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On his feeling that WWE should have utilized the War Games and other WCW gimmick matches as soon as they bought the company: "I thought they should have done War Games from the very first. That's one of the greatest gimmick matches that consistently worked where nothing else was working, that worked."

On the reason he heard WWE never wanted to use those type of matches in their company: "They have never done multi-ring matches, because they think it won't translate well to television. That's what I always heard. Yes, they should try those concepts."

On a way WWE can use those gimmick matches to pay homage to WCW: "Why not do a Starrcade-themed PPV mixing live matches with the history of Flair to Race for the NWA Title to The Skywalkers to the WCW era. It sells their product."

Check out the complete Jim Cornette interview from the Dinner With The King podcast at PodAvenue.com.