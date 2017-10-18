Finn Balor Has Sights Set On 3 WWE Legends, Thoughts On Bray Wyatt Feud

Sponsored Links



Finn Balor recently spoke with the folks at Metro Sport in the United Kingdom to promote this Sunday's WWE TLC 2017 pay-per-view. Below are some of the highlights.

On wanting to wrestle Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship he once owned: "Listen, I don't shy away from a fight for one second and I would absolutely love to be in there with Brock Lesnar. I would love to get in there with The Undertaker and Triple H too, these are guys that have been active at the top of the game for the last 20 years. They're the type of guys I want to be in the ring with. We talk about stepping up and taking things to the next level, and I think that's what I need to do next. Once I handle Bray Wyatt, I need to be going after the Universal Championship which I was never beaten for. Yes, Brock Lesnar is the current champion, but make sure you don't forget that I relinquished the title due to injury, I was never beaten, and I definitely think that I deserve a title shot."

On how he feels a match against 'The Beast Incarnate' would be: "For me as a fan growing up I loved David vs Goliath style matches. Right now, there's a lot of interesting matches that could happen in WWE right now, but for me personally I think that Finn Balor vs Brock Lesnar is the most interesting match from a fans perspective that can happen right now. It's something that has never happened before, with completely different styles inside and out of the ring. This could be a really big spectacle."

On his thoughts on his current feud with Bray Wyatt, which culminates at WWE TLC this Sunday when 'The Demon' battles 'Sister Abigail': "Of course. I feel like we're only starting to get to know each other now, and the whole feud is starting to click and we're beginning to understand each other. The battles we've been having in the ring are getting better, and the mind games are getting better and a little bit out of control. I don't know how long we can keep this going, but I can wake up every day and look forward to beating up Bray Wyatt. If I can do that for the rest of my life I'll be happy!"

Check out the complete Finn Balor interview at Metro.co.uk.