HHH Welcomes Lio Rush To WWE (Photo), Special RAW Talk After TLC On Sunday

- Following this Sunday's WWE TLC 2017 pay-per-view, which is a red brand-exclusive event, there will be a special post-PPV edition of RAW Talk airing live on the WWE Network.

- As he does with most notable talents first entering the WWE Universe, WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, Live Events & Creative -- Paul "Triple H" Levesque -- posted a photo of himself with WWE newcomer Lio Rush on his official Twitter page. As seen in the tweet embedded below, Triple H referred to Rush as being someone with "extraordinary potential" that is capable of "great things."

Rush made his official in-ring debut with the company at last Wednesday night's episode of NXT TV, losing to The Velveteen Dream.