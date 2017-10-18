SmackDown Live Viewership Declines Against Tough MLB/NFL Competition (10/17)

WWE saw another decline in ratings this week as a result of stiff sports competition on television in prime time on Tuesday.

After their RAW ratings dipped for the WWE TLC pay-per-view "go-home" show earlier this week as a result of tough competition in the form of the MLB Playoffs and NFL's Monday Night Football, WWE received more bad news in terms of ratings when the figures for Tuesday's show became available.

This week's episode of SmackDown Live finished with 2.320 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. By comparison, last week's edition of SmackDown Live drew 2.467 million viewers, marking a decline in viewership by 147,000 viewers for last night's show.




