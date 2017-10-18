Kane To Make History At WWE TLC PPV, Woods/Rollins Play WWE 2K18, More

Sponsored Links



- Featured above courtesy of the official UpUpDownDown YouTube channel is a new video that features Xavier Woods of The New Day and Seth Rollins of The Shield playing the brand new WWE 2K18 video game, which hit stores nationwide earlier this year. The official description for the video reads: "THE CHAMP and the MC of UUDD pick up their controllers to take the latest game from 2K Games, WWE 2K18! Seth Rollins & Austin Creed run down the largest roster in WWE gaming history and then tag up together to take on Earthquake and Typhoon, THE NATURAL DISASTERS!"

- After being added to the team of Braun Strowman, The Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro against The Shield in the Handicap Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match at this Sunday's WWE TLC 2017 pay-per-view, Kane has added another year to his already impressive WWE PPV record. The longtime WWE Superstar has competed in a WWE pay-per-view in all 21 calendar years since he first joined the company as the character back in 1997.

- Former WWE Superstar Simon Gotch of The Vaudevillains (Seth Lesser) celebrated his 35th birthday on Wednesday. Lesser was born on October 18, 1982. Also celebrating a birthday today is former WWE Superstar The Berzerker (John Nord), who turns 58.