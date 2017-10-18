WWE HOF'er Added To NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Mahal's Trip To India (Video)

Sponsored Links



- WWE released the above video on their official YouTube channel on Wednesday afternoon, giving fans a look at WWE Champion Jinder Mahal's recent trip to India to do promotional work for WWE ahead of their tour of the country in December.

- Booker T announced via social media this week that he has been added to the NXT TakeOver: WarGames live special on the WWE Network during WWE Survivor Series 2017 weekend in his hometown of Houston, Texas. The WWE Hall Of Famer is expected to serve as part of the panel for the pre-show that leads into the start of the NXT live broadcast.