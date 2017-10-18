Summer Rae Teases WWE Return?, Triple H Hypes NXT Main Event, More

Sponsored Links



- WWE released the above video via their official YouTube channel earlier today, showing off the women talent in NXT mastering the front squat workout at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week, as "Squatober" month continues in the month of October.

- It looks like Summer Rae could be finally making her return to the WWE Universe in the near future. The WWE Superstar has been on the sidelines with neck and back injuries since August of 2016, however it was reported back in May that she was cleared to wrestle again. Summer Rae tweeted the following earlier today, which most assumed was in reference to her expected WWE comeback.

Get your wig glue ladies....



This is your only warning



You have only a day & a half to do so.... — Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) October 18, 2017

- With the promotional build to next month's NXT TakeOver: WarGames live special in full effect this week, WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, Live Events & Creative, Paul "Triple H" Levesque took to social media to hype up tonight's six-man tag-team main event on NXT TV between The Undisputed ERA and SAnitY.