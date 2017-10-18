Sting "Not Sure" If Undertaker Was Ever Interested In A WrestleMania Showdown

Sponsored Links



Sting recently spoke with the folks at the Al Arabiya website to promote the release this week of the new WWE 2K18 video game.

During the interview, the WWE Hall Of Famer spoke once again about the one match he had his sights set on when he first entered WWE after so many years of never joining forces with the company, instead opting to compete against them for such rival promotions as Mid-South Wrestling, the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and ultimately, World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

According to Sting, he and the man he wanted to face in that one match, The Undertaker, only had one brief conversation where Sting admitted to him that he always wanted to have a match with him. As Sting explained to the folks at Al Arabiya this week, he told The Undertaker about his desire to wrestle him at WrestleMania once he finally signed with WWE.

"The Dead Man" apparently didn't feel the same way, or if he did, he never said anything about it to "The Icon."

"We’ve had a brief conversation, and I just told him, I said, man, I just always wanted to have that match," said Sting. "It wasn’t necessarily reciprocated so I’m not sure where he stands or if he had any interest at all, to be quite honest. But I did. I don’t mind saying."

Later in the interview, Sting joked about playing the WWE 2K18 game, choosing himself to play against The Undertaker, noting it's "the only way [he] can have that match."

"I’ve never been a gamer kind of guy," Sting admitted when asked about playing the game. "I have played the game though, I’ve done it."

Sting continued, "As a matter of fact -- Sting vs. Taker. That’s the only way I can have that match! [Laughs]. Wow."

Check out the complete Sting interview with Al at AlArabiya.com.