Neville Was "Miserable" Before Parting Ways With WWE, Reasons Why Explained

The Sports Illustrated website has a featured article up about the situation between Neville and WWE.

According to the article, Neville has been "miserable" dating back to January of this year. Additionally, he was reportedly particularly bothered by his match with Austin Aries at WrestleMania 33 being moved from the main pay-per-view card to the Kickoff Show pre-show card, and being kept off of the official WWE-produced DVD and Blu-ray of the event.

While this likely doesn't allude to anything, many have pointed out that last night's episode of WWE 205 Live still featured Neville in the opening video package. We will keep you posted as more information regarding the situation between Neville and WWE becomes available.

Check out the complete featured article on Neville's WWE departure at SI.com.




