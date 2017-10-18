Backstage Update On WWE Granting Nia Jax A "Leave Of Absence"

Sponsored Links



As noted, the story making the rounds on the internet on Tuesday was that Nia Jax walked out at RAW on Monday night.

After the rumors initially broke on Twitter by the same user who broke the story about Neville walking out of RAW and parting ways with WWE, a follow-up report by Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet was published with additional information.

According to the follow-up story, while Jax walking out on WWE wasn't necessarily what happened, she was granted a "leave of absence" by the company due to "personal reasons." On Wednesday, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that while WWE has been denying the story, there is truth to the report Satin published yesterday.

We will keep you posted as more information regarding the situation between Nia Jax and WWE becomes available.