More Details on Why Bray Wyatt & Bo Dallas Haven't Been on TV Lately

-- According to a report at pwinsider.com, Bo Dallas has been off TV for the last few weeks is because he is being kept at home by WWE due to an illness. Dallas' brother Bray Wyatt and Bray's girlfriend ring announcer JoJo have also been told to stay home as a preventative measure to protect the company's other talent.

-- Justin LaBar of the Pittsburgh Tribune tweeted that he has heard the illness Bo and the others are dealing with is viral meningitis, though he has no information on Bray's status for this Sunday's PPV.

-- When asked about his status for this weekend, one contact in WWE said that at this time, the company expects Bray Wyatt to be available for his TLC match against Finn Balor.




