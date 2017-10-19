More Speculation on Why Nia Jax is Unhappy & Her Status with WWE

-- According to a report by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Nia Jax - who is currently on a personal leave of absence from WWE - will be back with the company sooner or later as she holds significant leverage with the company due to being a cousin of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

-- The story also states that Jax is primarily upset at her "pay scale" within the company as well as the creative direction of her character but that it is expected she will return to WWE with an improved contract.

-- Yet another unconfirmed report on Wrestling Observer Live suggests that Jax was also upset at not getting a match against Asuka at the upcoming WWE TLC PPV, though that is a bit more of a question mark as it would seem to be much too early to have her face Asuka, though you can bet there are long term plans for that to happen.




