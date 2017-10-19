Shawn Michaels To Return As Special Guest Referee For Upcoming NXT Title Match

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels will be returning to the ring ... as a special guest referee next month.

"The Heartbreak Kid" will be serving as the special guest referee for the NXT Championship main event between current champion Drew McIntyre and The Undisputed ERA's Adam Cole at the NXT live event at the Aztec Theatre in San Antonio, Texas on November 17th, the night before the next NXT TakeOver: WarGames special in Houston, Texas.

The next night, McIntyre will defend his NXT Championship, assuming he is still champion, against Andrade "Cien" Almas, and Cole will join Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly in the WarGames match against SAnitY -- Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain and The Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong.