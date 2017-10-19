Lesnar vs. Mahal at Survivor Series, News on The Shield, Lesnar's Rumble Opponent

Sponsored Links

With Brock Lesnar scheduled to appear on the 10/23 Raw to accept Jinder Mahal's challenge, the non-title match slated for Survivor Series is internally not being considered as a "major match" but rather something just to get Lesnar on the PPV on his way to bigger matches at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania next year.





The Shield appears to be staying together until at least through the Royal Rumble and possibly competing in the 30-man battle royal, this would likely leave Finn Balor as Lesnar's next opponent at the January PPV. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





