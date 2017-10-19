Latest Details On Mick Foley's New Book "Saint Mick"

On Thursday, Polis Books issued the following press release regarding "SAINT MICK: My Journey from Hardcore Legend to Santa's Jolly Elf," the latest book by New York Times Best Selling Author and WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley.

Polis Books is proud to announce the publication of SAINT MICK: My Journey from Hardcore Legend to Santa’s Jolly Elf, by WWE Hall-of-Famer and #1 New York Times bestselling author Mick Foley. When Mick was faced with the end of his wrestling career—not in the ring, but in a neurologist’s office—his future seemed far from merry and bright. But he found a calling that rivaled and even surpassed the feeling of being cheered by thousands every night—the feeling of spreading Christmas cheer to those less fortunate that him, while keeping the holiday alive for his children.

From being run over on WWE TV on Christmas Eve to enduring one of the most painful injuries of his career (bleaching his beard), Mick recounts with his trademark human, wisdom and warmth how becoming the red-suited man gave him a new purpose in life. SAINT MICK features a foreword by WWE’s Stephanie McMahon and never-before-seen photos of Foley family memories.

SAINT MICK is available now in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook wherever books are sold. More information is attached about SAINT MICK, along with the dates and locations of Mick’s book tour.