Triple H On Favorite Performers & Opponents Of All-Time, Origins Of The Pedigree

WWE Executive Triple H was recently interviewed for Facebook Live to promote WWE's upcoming tour of India in December. Below are some of the highlights.

On his favorite performer of the modern era and of all-time: "My favorite competitor of all time is probably Shawn Michaels, just I know he's one of my best friends and I just think he's one of the greatest performers of all time. If I had to pick somebody, overall it would be Ric Flair. Modern Shawn would be my favorite, but if I had to choose an all-time favorite, it would be Ric Flair."

On who his least-favorite performer of all-time is: "It's funny - I don't really have a least favorite competitor. Anybody that steps through the ropes, in my opinion, deserves respect."

On his favorite opponent(s) of all-time: "I had a lot of tough battles with [Mick] Foley, but if I had to pick one, it would be The Undertaker. He's just a legend and getting in the ring with him at high profile events, nobody's better. Hell In A Cell, WrestleMania, Shawn Michaels as the special guest referee, it's probably one of the most significant matches of my career completely from a meaning standpoint. It was called 'End Of An Era' and it was. There was a moment with the three of us standing on stage together after that match was over and that was very real to us and it's still very meaningful. I have that picture in my office and I made a plaque with all… for all three of us that has that picture and memorabilia from the match. It was very important and very meaningful to all three of us."

On who came up with the name for Triple H's finisher (The Pedigree): "The Pedigree was something that I came up with, but the name actually came from Michael Hayes of The [Fabulous] Freebirds. When I started in WWE, I was 'The Greenwich Blue-blood' and I was doing that move and they needed a name for it. And he thought it felt like handing someone their pedigree and that became the name, so Michael Hayes of The Freebirds, thank you very much."

Check out the complete Triple H interview from Facebook Live at Facebook.com. Thanks to William Windsor of WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above Triple H interview quotes.